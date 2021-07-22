Cherre and HazardHub Announce Partnership to Integrate Geospatial Risk Data into Real Estate Data Platform

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced a new partnership with HazardHub , a leading provider of comprehensive property risk data, that will allow mutual customers to seamlessly connect HazardHub's property-level hazard risk data with their other core real estate data sets for more strategic risk analysis, planning, and underwriting decision making.

HazardHub translates huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy-to-understand risk assessments that allow stakeholders to make more informed decisions. The company's comprehensive, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property include perils from air (wind, hail, tornado, lightning), water (flood, coastal storm surge), earth (earthquake, brownfield, Superfund), and fire (wildfire and fire protection). Through the partnership with Cherre, mutual customers will be able to incorporate HazardHub's more than 100B data points on property risk into their centralized data warehouse.

"We spend a lot of time talking to our clients about how our data can make a difference to their underwriting process, as we specialize in creating high-resolution data," said John Siegman, founder of HazardHub. "Our partnership with Cherre will allow customers to easily view our extensive property-level risk scorecards alongside other key real estate data for better property and underwriting decisions."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"Our partnership with HazardHub will allow mutual customers to enhance their risk modeling and analysis by integrating comprehensive environmental data with other key real estate data sets," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. "This unified data approach to due diligence enables stakeholders to make the most strategic decisions possible."

About HazardHub

HazardHub is your insurance policy against property risk.

Air. Fire. Water. Earth. Man-Made. HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases spanning the most dangerous perils in the United States. HazardHub translates huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy-to-understand answers, providing risk scorecards that are used to make real-world decisions. Our team of scientists provides comprehensive, and innovative, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property. With more than 30,000,000 results returned to the market, HazardHub is fast-becoming the industry's go-to vendor for property and risk data.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

