Cherre and Planned Grocery Announce Partnership to Integrate Planned Grocery Retail Data into Real Estate Data Platform

With Planned Grocery's data, investors can see where and when new grocery stores will be built. This future looking data makes property research and due diligence easier by providing grocery store locations which include the exact location, size, opening date, and data source. Studies have shown new grocery stores positively impact ROI on nearby residential real estate as well as serve as a factor that generates higher rents at multi-family developments.

"Grocery stores often have a positive effect on the value of surrounding real estate. Knowing if a grocery store is planned or in close proximity to an existing asset, or acquisition/disposition target, will lead to better decisions and potentially larger returns," said Planned Grocery CEO, David Beitz. "We are excited to partner with Cherre to provide mutual clients another spatial layer of market information to help with investment and underwriting decisions."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

"Grocery property location data is more important than ever, especially given the current market climate," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Combining current grocery store locations and development pipeline with other core real estate datasets, will give our mutual customers deeper insights into the future performance of a given submarket, and empower them to make more strategic decisions."

About Planned Grocery

Planned Grocery, the nation's leading provider of grocery location data, is a spatial dataset created for organizations to have a better understanding of current and future grocery store activity. Updated almost daily, this dataset includes thousands of locations across the United States and tracks the full development cycle of new grocery store projects. To see how Planned Grocery can take your research and due diligence to the next level, contact us at [email protected] .

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

