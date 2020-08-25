Cherre and RedZone Announce Partnership to Integrate Natural Disaster Intelligence and Risk Modeling into Real Estate Data Platform

From underwriting to claims response, RedZone's technology empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions about wildfires and other natural disasters. RedZone built a standard, scientifically peer-reviewed wildfire model that helps prevent the loss of structures, homes and land. The company's products provide integrated concentration management, risk-analysis, and real-time alerts that facilitate response planning, improve public relations, mitigate risk and reduce loss.

"One of RedZone's biggest challenges is working with customers to build the integrations and pipelines. It's not uncommon for the IT effort to be greater than the cost of the service itself," said Clark Woodward, founder and CEO of RedZone. "By partnering with Cherre, we will be able to integrate our risk modeling into Cherre's data connection platform, saving end users money and increasing the speed in which integrations can be accomplished. We are extremely excited to be working with such an innovative partner."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single-source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"P&C insurance companies and underwriters need comprehensive data for risk modeling and analysis," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "By partnering with RedZone, we're enabling our mutual customers to seamlessly incorporate wildfire modeling into other key real estate datasets for better risk analysis and more strategic decision making."

About RedZone

RedZone allows underwriters and insurers to take smarter risks by analyzing up-to-date disaster intelligence data and alerting clients of the potential wildfire a property or portfolio may face. RedZone has saved clients millions of dollars by reducing property loss claims whilst protecting the most valuable asset of all, their customers. RedZone's Alert Dashboard pushes real-time alerts to insurers and brokers as soon as a wildfire, hurricane, earthquake threatens one of their customers.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

