Cherre and StateBook Announce Partnership to Integrate Comprehensive Economic Data into Real Estate Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced a partnership with StateBook , a provider of comprehensive economic market data for every community in the U.S. This new partnership will enable joint customers to easily integrate StateBook's rich economic data into their Cherre data and analytics warehouse, providing deeper property and market insights for better decision making.

StateBook has built a searchable, interactive data platform that allows customers to compare locations to identify the most strategic opportunities for investment, confirm project viability and mitigate risk across disparate data sources, multiple geographic levels and over time. Regions, communities, even city blocks can be analyzed by a variety of measures including population, diversity, household incomes, geographical mobility, industry performance, employment, arts and culture, taxation, transportation and utilities.

"To make informed decisions about which properties to buy, sell, or underwrite, it's critical to understand the context about what's happening on the ground," said Calandra Cruikshank, president and CEO of StateBook. "Partnering with Cherre extends our mutual customers' market IQ, enabling them to develop deeper levels of insight than they ever had before."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

"Having seamless access to broad sets of data segmented community by community is more important than ever for companies looking to make strategic property and portfolio decisions," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO of Cherre. "Integrating StateBook's trusted economic market data into Cherre's data and analytics platform will empower our mutual customers to quickly access deeper location intelligence at the moment of decision."

