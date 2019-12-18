Cherre and Unacast Partner to Integrate Human Mobility Data into Cherre's Award Winning AI Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with Unacast, an industry leading location data and strategic insights company. In this partnership, Cherre will integrate Unacast's Real World Graph® into its platform, enabling mutual customers to seamlessly connect geospatial data.

The Real World Graph® is an interconnected system of data sets that seeks to understand human mobility in the physical world. The product contains two modules, the Venue Data Package and the recently launched Neighborhood Data Package, which help firms measure visitor demographics or neighborhood activity levels. Combined with Cherre's existing 315k datasets and more than 2 billion connected data points, this partnership will provide customers with enhanced location data to make investment or underwriting decisions.

"Massive investments are being made in real estate, but very limited data is being used in the decision making,'' says Thomas Walle, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacast. "The Real World Graph provides crucial insights when REITS, real estate developers & investors, mortgage & CRE lending firms, and others in the real estate space make investment or underwriting decisions. Our partnership with Cherre will enable our mutual customers to gain a differentiated competitive advantage."

Cherre's platform is widely recognized as having the industry's most extensive real estate knowledge graph with granular, actionable information.

"Human mobility data is a key element in understanding space utilization and traffic patterns," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Combining Unacast's Real World Graph with our industry-leading real estate knowledge graph will provide mutual customers with more accurate mobility data models, deeper insight into location activity levels, and enhanced valuation criteria."

About Unacast

Unacast is an award-winning human mobility data company that harnesses anonymous device location data, map data, and strategic intelligence to tackle business challenges for the retail, real estate, tourism, transportation, and marketing industries. With its flagship product "The Real World Graph®", it provides innovative solutions and insights to operational challenges for companies of any size or shape. Unacast was founded in 2014 with offices in New York and Oslo, Norway. In 2019, Unacast was awarded the #1 small company to work for by Built In NYC and received Street Fights' Most Innovative Use of Geospatial Technology award.

About Cherre

Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

