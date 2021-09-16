Cherre Introduces Lightning Connections and Expands Connections Catalog

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data and analytics platform, today announced availability of "Cherre Lightning Connections," datasets from the company's growing Connections Catalog that customers can add to their Cherre data warehouse in hours. Cherre Lightning Connections also streamline the provisioning and licensing process for mutual customers of Cherre and Lightning Connection partners.

Cherre Lightning Connections currently include RCA Market Trends, Unacast Migration Patterns, and First American Listing Data, and enable customers to quickly add additional market insights directly to their data analytics warehouse. Upcoming Cherre Lightning Connections include datasets from datacenterHawk, ClimateCheck, Oxford Economics, and HazardHub.

"Our growing data partner network offers our real estate investor, insurer, lender, broker, and tech platform clients the quickest way to integrate ready-to-use data into their Cherre data analytics warehouse to start extracting value within days vs. the months required when done as one-offs," said Erlind Dine, Head of Data Partnerships at Cherre. "New Cherre Lightning Connections further streamline the process to explore new datasets and enable our data partners to expand the scope of their services."

In addition to announcing Cherre Lightning Connections, the company has also expanded it's Connections Catalog to include:

Advan

BuildCentral

BuildZoom

ClimateCheck

coworkintel

datacenter Hawk

NaturaQuant

Regrid

Synergos

Zoominfo

Cherre's growing Connections Catalog enables mutual customers to easily integrate partner data into their unique data analytics warehouse to support better real estate decision making.

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is built on the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

Cherre Media Contact

Sean Welch

PAN Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cherre

Related Links

https://www.cherre.com

