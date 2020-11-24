Cherre Launches New Developer Portal and Portfolio Pages

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the award winning real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced several updates that provide enhanced data connection capabilities and deeper market intelligence. These updates include improvements for Cherre's proprietary Name Entity Resolution Engine, additional Partner Connections, a brand new Developer Portal, and a new Portfolio page within Cherre's comprehensive property and market diligence application, CoreProspect .

New Cherre Developer Portal: Developers, data scientists, and engineers are now able to explore Cherre's interactive data model and API documentation in the new Developer Portal. The Developer Portal also gives customers the ability to easily test sample data from eight Cherre Connection partners if they are also subscribed to the data partner.

: The new CoreProspect Portfolio pages enable customers to easily explore an owner's entire portfolio of properties including locations, asset types, size and more, all with a single click. By leveraging its extensive knowledge graph, Cherre is able to provide the true owner of a property as well as available contact information, making it easier for customers to reach decision makers faster. Being able to view an owner's entire portfolio will also offer customers another layer of intelligence for property and market diligence. Cherre Name Entity Resolution Engine : Improvements to Cherre's proprietary name entity resolution engine include better name and order alignment, improved classification for individual vs. organization data objects, and consolidation of variations on corporation and individual names across the board. These improvements further streamline Cherre's data connection process and provide more comprehensive information for CoreProspect Portfolio pages when searching by owner name.

: Improvements to Cherre's proprietary name entity resolution engine include better name and order alignment, improved classification for individual vs. organization data objects, and consolidation of variations on corporation and individual names across the board. These improvements further streamline Cherre's data connection process and provide more comprehensive information for CoreProspect Portfolio pages when searching by owner name. Partner Connections: Cherre has recently signed additional data partnerships with leading industry data providers such as Planned Grocery, DataTree by First American, and Spacelist. In addition to recent partnerships, Cherre launched Market Analytics modules for SafeGraph and AirDNA for customers with access to those data sets.

Additionally, Cherre has opened up limited free trials for the new Developer Portal as well as CoreProspect, their unified market and property diligence application.

"The CRE industry is ready to take a dive into the world of connected data," said Kevin Mattice, Head of Product at Cherre. "Trialing Cherre's platform and diligence application, CoreProspect, will help real estate professionals and developers experience Cherre's data connection capabilities and domain expertise, and see how connected data can provide a competitive advantage and deeper insights."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

