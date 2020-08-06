Cherre Launches New Start-Up Program and Announces First Program Partnership with TermSheet

TermSheet provides real estate investors with a platform that can efficiently manage their pipelines, documents, tasks, contacts, data and much more. Their platform streamlines the entire lifecycle of a real estate transaction and enables customers to successfully prospect, manage and execute transactions. Parceled, TermSheet's newest mobile solution, leverages Cherre and helps investors aggregate essential datasets and identify investment opportunities, while also viewing how that opportunity may impact their investments.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Cherre. Their team has been incredible to work alongside," said Roger Smith, co-founder and CEO of TermSheet. "Combining their expertise in the real estate industry with their breadth of data has allowed us to quickly build and deploy an innovative platform. We look forward to what the future holds and how we will both continue to grow and build together."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single-source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"Cherre is excited to launch our start-up program and partner with early stage companies like TermSheet," said Brett Friedman, Director of Business Development. "By providing start-ups with our organized and mapped foundation data and our data connection expertise, Cherre is enabling the next wave of PropTech companies to change the real estate industry. We look forward to growing and scaling alongside our start-up partners."

