Cherre Named Grand Prize Winner in Commercial Real Estate Tech's Most Prestigious Awards Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data and analytics platform, today announced that it was named an Eighth Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAS) Grand Prize Winner in the Mid Market Growth category. This is the fourth consecutive year that Cherre has been named a category winner, previously receiving RETAS in the Data, AI, Geospatial and Mapping, and Information and Intelligence categories.

Sponsored by Colliers and presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the Real Estate Technology Awards are the leading international awards honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year and are backed by the leading voices and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry. Each year winners are selected by an elite panel of judges that consists of leading VC's, angel investors, corporate investors, and thought leaders within the commercial real estate tech industry.

"We're honored to be selected as a RETA category winner for the fourth year in the row, and to be recognized as the market leader within our space," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. "These award wins, combined with our rapid growth, further demonstrate Cherre's potential as a market disruptor, and the commercial real estate industry's clear need for clean, connected data for faster decision making."

Over the past year, Cherre has grown incredibly fast, signing global enterprise customers across technology, asset management, commercial brokerage, and P&C insurance. In April, the company announced $50 million in growth funding to further advance its award-winning platform, which seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is built on the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt and future-proof their businesses. Our intelligence, streaming, event and consulting platforms inspire the next generation of ideas, processes and people to champion the world's largest asset class.

Learn more: CREtech+ , CREtech Consulting and CREtech Climate .

