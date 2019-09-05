Cherre Sweeps Multiple Commercial Real Estate Tech Awards and Named #1 Real Estate Data AI Platform

Sponsored by JLL Spark , the #RETAS are the leading international award honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Cherre was carefully selected as a winner by the #RETAS elite panel of judges, including the leading VC's, Angel Investors, and Corporate Investors and Thought Leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry.

"We are extremely honored to again be selected as the market leader in our space, and are excited to be recognized for all of our hard work," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO of Cherre. "It's truly incredible to see how much value our clients can unlock in such a short period of time."

For more information about the Real Estate Tech Awards, click here .

About Company

Cherre provides investors, insurers, brokers and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," we empower you to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving you millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs.

To learn more about how Cherre can immediately add value to your company, please visit cherre.com or email info@cherre.com .

About CREtech

CREtech is the leading media and events company servicing the greater real estate and technology community. Our mission at CREtech is to connect the real estate and tech sector by hosting engaging conferences, publishing research, and content.

CREtech is owned and operated by The News Funnel, the leading content, connectivity and event platform devoted to the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, a list of upcoming events and other exciting news, please click here or email anne@cretech.com.

SOURCE Cherre

Related Links

https://www.cherre.com

