Cherre to Provide Connected Data Warehouse and Analytics for InTheMarket's End-to-End Commercial Real Estate Leasing Platform

ITM has introduced the first true marketplace for the commercial real estate leasing industry. Its product helps tenant-rep brokers communicate with key stakeholders, discover space, develop custom tour books and other work products, schedule and manage space tours, and conduct deal negotiations inside a digital deal room. ITM has brought the entire leasing process fully into the cloud by utilizing its integration with Cherre to seamlessly connect disparate property and building-level data into a "single source of truth" for listings nationwide.

"Having clean, connected data that can feed automated processes is critical to our future success," said Steven Renbaum, CEO of ITM. "Combining Cherre's unparalleled foundation data and analytics capabilities with ITM's expertise in the real estate industry, has allowed us to quickly build and deploy a truly innovative platform that's poised to revolutionize the commercial real estate industry."

ITM's custom product suite eliminates the "heavy lift" of manual workflows and reduces multi-hour projects to just a few minutes, materially improving efficiencies and response times. ITM provides stakeholders the ability to directly engage one another, schedule appointments, and output reports and analytics, all on the cloud and at the click of a button.

"ITM is breaking new ground in commercial real estate, helping to remove unneeded complexity from deal-making processes," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "We're proud to have Cherre's platform play a key role in ITM's development pipeline, empowering them to release new features faster and rapidly scale its industry-leading offering."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

About InTheMarket

InTheMarket is a brand new, end-to-end leasing platform designed to provide tenant-rep brokers with an out-of-the-box workflow solution that seamlessly interacts with users on the supply side, making the entire process easier and faster. Tenant-rep brokers can search for properties, create work-product, negotiate leases, and close deals all on one platform. Based in New York City, InTheMarket was founded by Steven Renbaum, a veteran of the New York commercial real estate industry. Renbaum also previously launched the alternative online lending company Loanzy, and in 2002, the tech firm Critical Mention. Most recently, he was a principal and at Summit RE Partners, an independent leasing and investment platform he founded in 2012.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

