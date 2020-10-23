Cherre's Real Estate Data and Analytics Platform Wins Real Estate Tech Award for Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the award-winning real estate data management platform, today announced that they are a Seventh Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) winner in the data category, presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the largest event, data and content platform in the commercial real estate tech industry. This is the third consecutive year that Cherre has been a category winner, previously receiving RETAS in the AI, Geospatial and Mapping, and Information and Intelligence categories.

Sponsored by JLL Technologies , the Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) are the leading international award honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.

Cherre was carefully selected as a RETAS winner by a panel of judges including the leading VC's, angel investors, corporate investors, and thought leaders in commercial real estate technology.

"We are extremely honored to be selected again as a category winner and a market leader in our space," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "We are excited to be recognized for our work and leadership in helping our customers unlock the value of their data for better investment and underwriting decision making."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt and future proof their businesses. Our intelligence, event and consulting platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes and people to champion the world's largest asset class.

