Cherrill Farnsworth Joins One Homecare Solutions' Strategic Advisory Board

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Homecare Solutions ("One Homecare"), a value-based provider and convener of integrated home health, DME, and home infusion services, today announced the appointment of Cherrill Farnsworth to its Strategic Advisory Board. Farnsworth is an influential national expert on healthcare regulations, managed care, and an entrepreneur who has founded seven successful companies, the most recent being HealthHelp, an industry leader in specialty healthcare management. Farnsworth served as founder and chief executive officer of HealthHelp until the company was acquired in 2017 by WNS, a leading global business process management company that partners with clients to co-create innovative digital and transformation solutions. At HealthHelp, she worked with Chris Sullivan, prior to his becoming One Homecare's EVP of Development. Until recently, Farnsworth served as the Non-Executive Chairman of WNS-HealthHelp and Head of Healthcare Strategy, and, since 1999, has been a Director of the American Association of Payers, Networks and Administrators.

She joins an Advisory Board of managed-care and value-based care industry leaders, following the recent additions of former Humana executive Dr. Gary Goldstein and long-time Centene executive Dan Cave. The Advisory Board members are instrumental in expanding One Homecare's innovative model and partnerships.

"I'm excited to join the One Homecare team at a time of tremendous growth and opportunity, following the company's years of developing a best-practices model for the delivery of quality and member-experience focused, integrated home-based services. Their model guarantees savings to payor partners and, most importantly, results in patients receiving the right amount of care in the optimal setting," Farnsworth said. "The home has always been the preferred venue for recovery, by both patients and payers. For the first time in our industry, One Homecare's integration of home health, DME, home infusion, and quality-focused programs, all under a full-risk model, is enabling healing at home in a truly evidence-based manner. COVID-19 further spotlights the importance of this model as the preferable method of care for all parties and will have a lasting effect on healthcare increasingly being delivered in the home. One Homecare Solutions is ideally positioned to become a leading player in this national transformation, and I'm looking forward to being part of it."

"Cherill's addition to the Advisory Board speaks volumes about the range of talent who believe in the enormous potential of home-based services in general, and One Homecare in particular," said Rick Glanz, Chairman of One Homecare's Advisory Board, and founder of Seniormetrix, a pioneering post acute care management company that was the predecessor to naviHealth. "Farnsworth's addition to One Homecare will complement the company's expanding executive team, spurred by recapitalization from Waypoint Capital Partners at the end of 2018."

One Homecare Solutions is the result of years of planning and growth, working to meet the needs of health plans by serving their members through a value-based, full-risk model for integrated home-based services. The company's model creates one integrated point of accounting that coordinates physicians, hospitals and health plans, serving more than one million health plan members nationwide. One Homecare manages a full range of post-acute patient needs from infusion care to nursing, OT, PT and durable medical equipment services at patients' homes. As home healthcare has grown as the preferred method of ongoing care, One Homecare has been instrumental in helping to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, reducing hospital readmission rates and lowering costs for health plans.

