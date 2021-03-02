Cherry Announces Launch Of GENTIX DESKTOP

KENOSHA, Wis., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the availability of the GENTIX DESKTOP, a new fusion of the popular wireless CHERRY GENTIX MOUSE with an uncompromisingly matching wireless keyboard. The CHERRY GENTIX DESKTOP is available to order immediately and more information can be found at https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-gentix-desktop.html.

The GENTIX DESKTOP keyboard has ten multimedia keys that make everyday office life noticeably easier thanks to the lock, browser, mail, and calculator functions. The six keys for controlling multimedia functions are easy to use and arranged to prevent accidental keystrokes. As in all CHERRY keyboards, typing feel was a key component in designing the GENTIX DESKTOP. This is why the actuating force of the keys on the keyboard is an ideal mixture of smooth action and optimum pressure point and the arrangement of the keys and the key spacing comply with current ergonomic standards. The keyboard features three rubberized feet instead of the standard two, making its stability and sturdiness stand out from other keyboards on the market.

The wireless CHERRY GENTIX MOUSE has a unique, rear-tapering shape making it equally suitable for large and small hands. The symmetrical 6-button mouse also features a switchable resolution (1,000/2,000 dpi) and two thumb buttons for effortless Internet navigation.

The new CHERRY GENTIX DESKTOP combination is ready to go out of the box thanks to Plug & Play and requires no software whatsoever. Once in operation, the two devices can be used for up to three years without changing batteries. The wireless 2.4 GHz technology incorporated into the CHERRY GENTIX DESKTOP allows a range of up to ten meters and the free CHERRY KEYS keyboard configuration software can also be used to configure the keys of the new keyboard to suit your needs.

The latest addition from CHERRY stands outs in its extensive list of features. Key attributes include:

Ergonomic design: Integrated palm rest, low overall height

High quality standard: Made for sturdiness, durable key inscription

Easy to use: 3 sturdy support feet, 10 Office and multimedia keys, 3 integrated status LEDs

Ingenious product features: Wireless 2.4 GHz technology (with a range of up to 10 m ), battery life up to three years, integrated battery status indicator, symmetrical six-key mouse with adjustable resolution (1,000/2,000 dpi), Plug & Play

), battery life up to three years, integrated battery status indicator, symmetrical six-key mouse with adjustable resolution (1,000/2,000 dpi), Plug & Play Symmetrical 6-button mouse with switchable resolution (1,000/2,000 dpi)

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a world-leading manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on office, gaming, industry, security, eHealth solutions and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production facilities and subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. CHERRY brings high quality, passion and design to the world of work, addressing end customers and companies alike who demand high performance, durability and functionality from their computer input devices.

SOURCE Cherry Americas