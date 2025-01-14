Cherry Bekaert Celebrates Growth With Promotion of Eight New Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) extends its congratulations to the following professionals on their promotions to Partner, effective January 1, 2025: Logan Booth, CPA; Robert Burke, CPA; Matthew Dobbins, CPA; Zack Hancock, CPA; Vivian Kohrs, CPA; Razmik Libarian, CPA; Danny Martinez, CPA, CGFM; and Laurel Tinsley, J.D., LL.M.

"I am delighted to recognize the contributions and dedication of these eight individuals," said Michelle L. Thompson, CPA , Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Their promotion to our esteemed Partner group is a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering commitment to our Firm. Each of them has demonstrated exemplary leadership, and we are excited to see the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas they will bring to our clients and the broader industry. We look forward to the impact these Partners will make to the continued growth and success of Cherry Bekaert."

