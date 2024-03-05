Cherry Bekaert Foundation Announces Partnership with Junior Achievement USA

First National Partnership for Foundation Focuses on Youth, Education and Skills Development

RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cherry Bekaert Foundation (the Foundation) announced its first national partnership with Junior Achievement USA (Junior Achievement). The partnership will provide $100K in grant donation funding in 2024 for youth financial literacy.

Throughout the year the Foundation will offer expanded volunteer occasions with Junior Achievement. The partnership includes year-round occasions for employees of Cherry Bekaert to volunteer with Junior Achievement in the community and schools to educate children on life skills and financial literacy. Volunteer opportunities may include classroom program delivery, special event participation, and/or local participation on boards of directors, junior boards and committees.

Junior Achievement USA is the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement's programs in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, allow young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century. The Cherry Bekaert Foundation, founded in 2022, chose Junior Achievement based on longstanding support for youth, which aligns to the Foundation's focus area of education.

"We at Junior Achievement appreciate the support of the Cherry Bekaert Foundation in helping young people gain essential life skills in communities across the country," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Young people today need access to financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship education. The Cherry Bekaert Foundation's commitment will ensure that happens in communities where both of our organizations have a presence."

"On behalf of the Foundation, I am excited to announce our partnership with Junior Achievement USA," said Susan Moser, President, Cherry Bekaert Foundation. "The work Junior Achievement does to advance today's youth and provide early access to education and financial literacy aligns with the Foundation's focus, and is complimentary to Cherry Bekaert's volunteerism and the skill sets of our people, having already partnered with them in many of our local offices."

The Cherry Bekaert Foundation supports local initiatives that are important to our people, educates for and promotes philanthropic engagement and gives to causes that create impact for our areas of focus. Learn more about the Cherry Bekaert Foundation here.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in all 50 U.S. states and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X@CherryBekaert or Instagram.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.4 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

