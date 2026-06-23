Cherry Bekaert Foundation Releases 2025 Annual Report Showcasing Employee‑Driven Community Impact

RALEIGH, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cherry Bekaert Foundation has released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year defined by expanded grantmaking, employee‑driven service and deeper community partnerships across the Firm's markets.

"The Cherry Bekaert Foundation is a natural extension of our mission and values," said Michelle Thompson, CEO, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "This year's Annual Report reflects the Foundation's continued impact and our commitment to serving the communities where we live and work."

The Cherry Bekaert Foundation releases 2025 Annual Report, highlighting employee-driven community impact nationwide. Post this The Cherry Bekaert Foundation has released its 2025 Annual Report, showcasing a year of employee-driven community impact through expanded grantmaking, volunteer service and strengthened nonprofit partnerships across the Firm’s markets.

Key highlights from the 2025 report include:

More than 2,800 volunteer hours contributed in support of 79 nonprofit organizations

$563,494 in total grants awarded, including 50 Community IMPACT Grants totaling $211,000, nearly doubling the Foundation's total grant amount awarded from 2023 to 2024

Continued national partnership with Junior Achievement, expanding access to financial literacy and career readiness programs

The launch of Seasons of Giving, a year-round framework designed to strengthen volunteer engagement and strategic grantmaking

Nearly $49,000 raised and matched through disaster relief efforts supporting Texas flood recovery

The report also outlines enhancements to the Foundation's governance and giving initiatives, including an expanded Board Member Matching Gift Program and the introduction of an Employee Giving Program, enabling payroll‑based charitable contributions beginning in 2026.

"The Foundation was established to carry Cherry Bekaert's values beyond our Firm and into the communities where our people live and work," said Matthew Socha, President of the Cherry Bekaert Foundation. "In 2025, our professionals once again demonstrated that when service and generosity come together, the impact is meaningful and lasting."

The 2025 Annual Report reflects the Foundation's continued focus on inspiring service, supporting organizations that deliver measurable impact and responding quickly to emerging community needs, while reinforcing a strong culture of philanthropy across Cherry Bekaert.

The full 2025 Annual Report is available here.

About the Cherry Bekaert Foundation

Established in December 2022, the Cherry Bekaert Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, gives back to the communities where we live and work. The Foundation seeks to collaborate with and support organizations that align with Cherry Bekaert's shared values, provide impactful resources and inspire individuals to actively engage with their communities.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP (Cherry Bekaert) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

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