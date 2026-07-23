Cherry Bekaert Achieves Top 10 Hedge Fund Auditor Ranking for Second Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce its inclusion in Hedge Fund Alert's list of 2026 Top Hedge Fund Auditors, earning a top 10 ranking for the second consecutive year. The annual ranking recognizes leading accounting firms serving the hedge fund industry and reflects Cherry Bekaert's continued focus on delivering specialized industry knowledge and client service to alternative investment managers.

Cherry Bekaert earns top 10 ranking on Hedge Fund Alert's 2026 Top Hedge Fund Auditors List. The annual ranking recognizes leading firms serving the hedge fund industry and highlights Cherry Bekaert's commitment to serving alternative investment clients.

"Being recognized as a top 10 hedge fund auditor is a significant achievement for our team and reflects our longstanding dedication to serving the asset management industry," said Sean Tafaro, Cherry Bekaert LLP Assurance Partner specializing in hedge fund and asset management clients. "We are proud to support fund managers with specialized industry knowledge, dedicated resources and a client-focused approach."

Scott Moss, Partner and Financial Services Industry Leader at Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, added, "This recognition reflects the caliber of professionals we've built in asset management — practitioners with deep, specialized knowledge of hedge fund structures, regulatory requirements and reporting standards. As the environment grows more complex, clients need an audit firm that understands their business at that level, and we're proud to deliver that knowledge."

In addition to hedge funds, Cherry Bekaert's Asset Management practice serves a broad range of alternative investment organizations, including private equity funds, venture capital funds, credit funds, real estate funds, and investment advisers. Through specialized audit, tax and advisory services, as well as dedicated resources for emerging and established fund managers, the Firm helps clients navigate complex regulatory, operational and financial reporting requirements across the investment lifecycle.

This industry-focused approach continues to support the evolving needs of asset managers and reinforces Cherry Bekaert's position as a trusted advisor to the alternative investment community.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

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