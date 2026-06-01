Cherry Bekaert Acquires Calvetti Ferguson, Expanding Texas and Nashville Presence

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm), a leading national professional services firm, today announced the acquisition of Calvetti Ferguson, P.C., a Houston-headquartered accounting and advisory firm with additional offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Nashville, Tennessee.

The acquisition significantly expands Cherry Bekaert's presence in Texas and strengthens its Nashville market, reinforcing continued investment across both regions.

Cherry Bekaert acquires Calvetti Ferguson, strengthening its presence in Texas and Nashville. Post this Cherry Bekaert has acquired Calvetti Ferguson, P.C., expanding its Texas footprint and strengthening Nashville operations. The acquisition enhances the Firm’s ability to deliver digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions while adding talent, industry depth and strong cultural alignment to support continued growth. (PRNewsfoto/Cherry Bekaert)

Founded in 2003, Calvetti Ferguson serves middle-market clients across real estate and construction, energy and oil & gas, private equity and venture capital, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, nonprofits, and technology.

"This acquisition is a significant step forward in our strategy to serve the middle-market as trusted advisors known for digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions," said Michelle Thompson, CEO, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Texas is central to our growth story, and Calvetti Ferguson brings the talent, industry depth and cultural alignment to accelerate our momentum. We are pleased to welcome their team to the Firm."

"Joining Cherry Bekaert significantly expands the capabilities and resources we can offer our clients and communities," said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner, Calvetti Ferguson. "Our firms share a strong cultural alignment rooted in a people-first mindset and a commitment to quality. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver greater value across the industries and markets we serve."

The combined firm enhances its scale in real estate, energy, private equity and financial services, while broadening its geographic reach across the Southwest and Mid-South.

As part of the transaction, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC acquired Calvetti Ferguson's nonattest assets while Cherry Bekaert LLP will acquire Calvetti Ferguson's attest assets. Calvetti Ferguson will be seamlessly integrated into Cherry Bekaert and will operate under the Cherry Bekaert brand.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP (Cherry Bekaert) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

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