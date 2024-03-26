Cherry Bekaert Ranked First on Fastest Growing Accounting Firms by Accounting Today

Multiple Additional Recognitions Reflect Growth Strategy and Commitment to Clients

RALEIGH, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is proud to announce it has ranked 1st as the 'Fastest Growing Firms in the U.S. 2024' by Accounting Today. The prestigious list recognizes the top accounting practices with the highest revenue growth in percentage terms in 2023. The Firm is honored to be recognized for its commitment to excellence and dedication to clients in these rankings.

Cherry Bekaert ranks 1st on Accounting Today's "Fastest Growing Firms in the U.S. 2024" list. Post this Cherry Bekaert’s strategic acquisitions bolstered a 99.66% growth rate for the Firm in 2023—resulting in Accounting Today’s Fastest-Growing U.S. Firm, Top Tax Firm and Top Southeast Region Leader in 2024. The Firm accelerated its growth strategy with exceptional client service offerings, further enhancing capabilities and expanding into new markets—guiding clients forward with solutions that boost efficiency and address business challenges.

62% of the firms recognized by Accounting Today's Top 100 and Regional Leaders list reported double-digit growth, and 43 firms reported growth of about 20%, confirming a trend of widespread growth in both groups over the past three years. Cherry Bekaert's growth rate was a whopping 99.66%, earning the number one spot on the list and underlining the success of the Firm's aggressive private equity-fueled growth plan.

In 2024, Cherry Bekaert was recognized by USA TODAY as a Most Recommended Tax & Accounting Firm. The Firm also received multiple regional awards by The Business Journals in its nationwide locations. Additional accolades from Accounting Today include 1st on the Southeast Region's Regional Leaders list, 21st on the Top 100 Firms list, Leaders in Consulting 2024 list and Leaders in Tax 2024 list. The rankings in both national and regional publications place Cherry Bekaert among the best accounting firms in the country. The Firm continues to place higher on recognition lists than in years past, highlighting its substantial growth and award-winning performance.

"Cherry Bekaert is thrilled to have expanded our teams and market reach significantly this past year, boosting our ability to act as trusted advisors to our clients," said Michelle Thompson, CEO, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "As we grow, we will continue to optimize our private equity investment by keeping our strategy at the forefront, which prioritizes digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions through integration and transformation across our business."

The advancement of the Firm strategy has been an integral part in the Firm's success. Cherry Bekaert's strategy is grounded in the Firm's shared values and made up of three areas: Inspire Our People, Evolve Our Business and Expand Our Reach. These three areas help further investments in technology, automation, and additional resources to create a better environment for professionals, provide opportunities for development and career growth, and expand our service and offerings for clients meeting today's business and organizational demand. In addition, the Firm strives to be at the forefront of strategic growth, adding depth and breadth through organic growth and through targeted acquisitions. The recent acquisitions have garnered Firm recognition throughout offices in prominent regions.

The Firm has ranked in Atlanta Business Journal Fastest Growing Accounting Firms, Austin Business Journal Top Accounting Firms , Charlotte Business Journal Largest Certified Accounting Firms , Nashville Business Journal , Louisville Business First and Washington Business Journal . The Firm ranks reflect unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and exceptional client service. Cherry Bekaert continues to provide clients with the highest level of expertise and dedication as the Firm evolves to meet their needs.

"These rankings are a reflection of our talented teams and their commitment to their clients and our Firm," said Michelle Thompson, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Cherry Bekaert is honored to be recognized as a leader in the industry. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients and achieving even greater success in the future."

These awards bolster the Firm's elevated approach to a strategy that prioritizes integration and exploration across the business, providing digitally driven and industry-aligned solutions that meet today's business challenges. Visit our website to see a full list of our awards.

