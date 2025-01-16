Cherry Bekaert Secures Reauthorization as CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization

The Cyber AB's reauthorization enables Cherry Bekaert to perform CMMC Level 2 certification assessments and issue certificates of CMMC Status

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce its reauthorization as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by The Cyber AB. This final reauthorization allows Cherry Bekaert to commence CMMC Level 2 certification assessments and issue Level 2 certificates of CMMC Status in accordance with Title 32, part 170 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

The Cyber AB reauthorization allows Cherry Bekaert to conduct CMMC Level 2 assessments and issue CMMC certificates. Post this Cherry Bekaert proudly announces its reauthorization as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by The Cyber AB, with Authorization ID C0125-CBA-034. This enables the Firm to conduct Level 2 certification assessments for U.S. Department of Defense contractors. This achievement highlights the Firm’s commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity support and upholding the highest industry standards.

Listed on the Cyber AB Marketplace with Authorization Identification Number (AIN): C0125-CBA-034, Cherry Bekaert is committed to delivering unparalleled support to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors in securing their CMMC certification.

"With our recent CMMC C3PAO reauthorization, Cherry Bekaert proudly reaffirms our unwavering commitment to supporting our clients' efforts to build trust through compliance and security," said Kurt Manske, Cherry Bekaert's Information Assurance and Cybersecurity Leader. "We extend our gratitude to our executive leaders and dedicated teams for their hard work delivering these essential services. This achievement highlights our dedication to upholding the highest standards in cybersecurity. Together, we continue to drive client success and commitments in protecting and securing our Nation's critical supply chains."

In addition to its role as a C3PAO, Cherry Bekaert is also a recognized CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), offering readiness assessment consulting services when independent to organizations pursuing CMMC certification.

"As a Firm with over two decades of experience advising government contractors on compliance and regulatory matters, we have consistently transformed cybersecurity into a strategic asset for our clients," said Traci Shepps, Government Contracting Industry Leader at Cherry Bekaert. "Our leadership in NIST 800-171 compliance has seamlessly evolved to include CMMC readiness services. We are now pleased to support DoD contractors in achieving CMMC certification through CMMC Level 2 certification assessments."

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a unified cybersecurity standard for Department of Defense (DoD) acquisitions aimed at securing the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) supply chain by increasing the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI) and complying with the NIST SP 800-171 rev. 2 requirements. The CMMC framework comprises of three levels and may require an independent third-party certification by an accredited organization. The DoD plans to implement CMMC requirements in four phases over three years, mandating compliance from all DoD contractors bidding on contracts by the final phase.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

© 2025 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

About The Cyber AB

The Cyber AB is the official accreditation body of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and the sole authorized non-governmental partner of the U.S. Department of Defense in implementing and overseeing the CMMC conformance regime.

With this reauthorization, Cherry Bekaert is well-positioned to assist government contractors in navigating the complexities of CMMC certification assessments, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and compliance with federal regulations. For more information about Cherry Bekaert's CMMC services, please visit cbh.com/cmmc or contact us at cbh.com/contact.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert