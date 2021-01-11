Cherry Bekaert Strengthens Advisory Services Leadership Expanding Digital and Risk Capabilities

"Cherry Bekaert is on a journey to bring in new talent and new capabilities, allowing us to deliver digitally-driven and industry-aligned solutions that help elevate our clients from mid-market players to market leaders in a hypercompetitive landscape," said Michelle Thompson , Chief Executive Officer and Firm Managing Partner. "We are pleased to welcome such experienced, forward-looking leaders who will drive a transformative, client-centric mindset during a time when companies need both digital and risk specialized support across their end-to-end value chains."

"We are using disruptive technology not only to change how we deliver services to clients, but also to provide new digital solutions that guide our clients forward," said Srikant Sastry, Managing Principal, Advisory Services. "Through the smart application of technology, we can help address today's complexities in ways that are accessible and intuitive to our clients. Both Kevin and Brian bring deep functional, technical and industry expertise that enable us to further expand upon our reputable assurance and tax capabilities by unlocking the power of data-driven insights for our clients, allowing them to achieve new levels of speed and agility."

Kevin will provide managerial oversight and direction for the firm's Digital Advisory services, which includes Analytics & Business Intelligence, Business Applications, IT Infrastructure & Managed Services, and Strategy & Operations. He will also work closely with our strategic alliances: Tableau, Alteryx, Microsoft and Nintex. He brings more than 30 years of experience in technology transformation and systems implementation to the role from leadership positions at companies including IBM and a big four accounting firm. Kevin joins Cherry Bekaert from a global big six accounting firm, where he served in several roles including National Managing Principal of Innovation and National Leader for the Information Technology Strategy & Management practice.

As leader of the firm's Risk and Accounting Advisory services, Brian will drive the advancement of solutions across a full-suite of areas including Accounting Advisory and IT Audit & Consulting, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Audit, and Regulatory Compliance. He has gained deep risk and compliance expertise from various leadership roles at three of the big four accounting firms over the last 30 years, and most recently served as Managing Partner of IBM's North America Financial Services Risk & Compliance Analytics Advisory practice.

About Cherry Bekaert

Ranked among the largest audit, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert LLP offers solutions in the areas of transaction advisory, risk assurance and advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, specialty tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. With clients in all 50 states and internationally, we have industry knowledge in technology, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, private equity, real estate and construction, professional services, hospitality and retail, government and not-for-profit. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively as one team to guide them forward.

Cherry Bekaert LLP is a founding, independent member of Baker Tilly International, a top-ten global accountancy and business advisory network. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2021 Cherry Bekaert LLP. All Rights Reserved. This material has been prepared for

general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as tax, accounting,

or other professional advice. Before taking any action, you should consult a professional

advisor familiar with your particular facts and circumstances.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert LLP

Related Links

https://www.cbh.com

