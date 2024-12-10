Cherry Bekaert Strengthens Boston Market Presence with Acquisition of Katz Nannis + Solomon

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Katz Nannis + Solomon, a renowned full-service CPA firm specializing in accounting, tax, and advisory services. This strategic acquisition enhances Cherry Bekaert's strategy and innovation advisory business and introduces comprehensive audit and tax services to the Boston area, reinforcing the Firm's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Northeast.

Founded in 1998, Katz Nannis + Solomon has emerged as a Top 25 CPA firm in Massachusetts. Based in the greater Boston area, the firm enhances Cherry Bekaert's depth of industry knowledge, particularly in the Technology, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Venture Capital and Consumer Goods sectors.

This expansion into the Northeast complements Cherry Bekaert's existing strongholds in the Mid-Atlantic and Central regions. The acquisition allows Cherry Bekaert to leverage Katz Nannis + Solomon's established client base and streamline its operations, while enhancing audit and tax capabilities for both firms' clients.

"Acquiring such a highly regarded firm provides Cherry Bekaert with the foundation needed to grow our business in the Northeast," said Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, Michelle Thompson. "Katz Nannis + Solomon's commitment to client service aligns with our values and growth objectives. We look forward to providing enhanced digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions to our shared clients."

Jeffrey Solomon, Managing Partner of Katz Nannis + Solomon, added, "Joining forces with Cherry Bekaert is an exciting opportunity for our team and clients. We share a common vision of providing exceptional service and innovative solutions. Together, we will continue to support our clients' success in an ever-changing business landscape."

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction consists of two acquisitions: Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC acquired Katz Nannis + Solomon's nonattest assets while Cherry Bekaert LLP acquired Katz Nannis + Solomon's attest assets.

The integration will be seamless, with both firms maintaining the high standards of service expected by their clients. The unified team will operate under the Cherry Bekaert brand.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

