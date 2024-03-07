Cherry Bekaert Welcomes Accomplished Tax Services Managing Partner

RALEIGH, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) recently welcomed Brian Moore as Managing Partner of Tax Services. Brian succeeds Christine Pierce who is retiring from the Firm after serving as Tax Services Managing Partner since 2018.

In his new role, Brian will focus on managing the strategy and execution of client service, talent management and financial operations. With more than 17 years of experience in tax practice leadership, he has proven success in leading large teams and achieving financial goals.

Cherry Bekaert welcomes experienced tax professional Brian Moore as Managing Partner of Tax Services. Post this Brian brings a wealth of expertise in private equity and alternative investments, with proven success in guiding clients through complex tax situations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Firm. He brings a wealth of expertise in private equity and alternative investments, with proven success in guiding clients through complex tax situations," said Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "His supportive leadership style and ability to offer innovative solutions across diverse industries make him a valuable addition to the tax service line."

Brian is a certified public accountant with more than 25 years of professional tax experience. Prior to joining Cherry Bekaert, he served as the former east region tax practice managing partner at an accounting and advisory firm in Atlanta, where he worked with financial services clients in private equity and alternative investments.

Throughout his career, he has cultivated extensive experience providing tax planning and compliance services to both public and private businesses, specializing in the taxation of private equity and hedge funds, broker dealer taxation and corporate and partnership taxation.

Brian received a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Emory University and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with honors from the University of Alabama. In addition to his professional accolades, he is involved in his local community and serves as a Board Member for the Atlanta Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America.

