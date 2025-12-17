Cherry Bekaert's Transactions Practice Earns Top Honors at 7th Annual M&A Atlas Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Global M&A Network as the Outstanding Accounting & Due Diligence Advisor of the Year, the practice's fifth consecutive win. These awards were announced at the Global M&A Network's 17th Annual U.S.A. M&A Atlas Awards gala celebration, held at The Metropolitan Club in New York City on December 9, 2025.

Cherry Bekaert wins top honors from Global M&A Network, marking the Transactions practice's fifth consecutive win. Post this The Global M&A Network honored Cherry Bekaert with the Outstanding Accounting & Due Diligence Advisor of the Year at the 17th Annual USA M&A Atlas Awards. Erin Davis, Director in the Firm’s Valuation practice, was also recognized with the Women Leaders & Dealmakers Award, celebrating exceptional women in the industry.

In addition to winning top honors for private equity transaction advisory, Erin Davis, Director in the Firm's Valuation practice, was presented with the Women Leaders & Dealmakers Award. This distinction celebrates highly respected, talented and visionary women leaders and dealmakers across corporate, private equity, venture capital, investment banks, legal and restructuring transactional communities.

"At Cherry Bekaert, we're committed to supporting our private equity and M&A clients through comprehensive due diligence and transaction advisory services, with a focus on delivering top-tier client services across a broad range of industries," said Scott Moss, Cherry Bekaert Partner and Financial Services Industry Leader. "We applaud Erin, and our entire Transaction Advisory team, for their dedication to our esteemed clients and their constant contributions to our Firm's excellence. On behalf of our Transactions practice and all of Cherry Bekaert, thank you to Global M&A Network for these distinguished industry awards."

About Global M&A Network

The Global M&A Network is a diversified digital media and conference connecting company. The company produces the Turnaround Atlas Awards, Women Leaders & Dealmaker Awards and the M&A Atlas branded awards programs worldwide – from New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, to London.

About M&A Atlas Awards

The independently governed M&A Atlas Awards exclusively honors excellence in the categories of deals, teams and outstanding firms.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

© 2025 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert