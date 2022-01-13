Cherry Creek Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening of Rock Springs Branch

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage (CCM) announced that it has expanded its presence in Wyoming with the opening of a new branch location in Rock Springs. A grand opening event was held at the CCM Rock Springs office, bringing together the CCM team, as well as community partners, to celebrate the new branch location.

The company opened its first office in Wyoming in 2019 and now has four locations across the state. The Rock Springs branch joins the Cheyenne, Casper, and Sheridan locations, expanding the company's ability to support home buyers and partners in Wyoming. Loan Officer Angela Salazar, a Rock Springs native with 14 years of experience in the finance industry, will assist clients with finding customized home financing solutions.

"We are so excited to join the Rock Springs community and help local home owners find the best mortgage for their needs," said Salazar. "Born and raised here in Rock Springs, I love our community, and I am looking forward to bringing everything Cherry Creek has to offer to the area."

Throughout its 35-year history, CCM has helped tens of thousands of buyers finance a home. The company is proud to offer a wide variety of home loans to its clients. The new branch's address is 157a K St, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Learn more at www.cherrycreekrocksprings.com.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001 has a 35-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in 41 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

