Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Announces Matt Garlinghouse As Executive Vice President, Capital Markets

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company today announced the appointment of Matt Garlinghouse as Executive Vice President, Capital Markets.

With more than 20 years of experience in finance, portfolio lending, mortgage banking, capital markets, strategic acquisitions, risk management, and advanced analytics, Garlinghouse brings an extensive background to the role. Garlinghouse previously worked for Supreme Lending and Everbank.

"Joining the Cherry Creek Mortgage team is an exciting milestone in my career," said Garlinghouse. "The culture of the company and the supportive, longstanding leadership drew me to Cherry Creek Mortgage, and I'm excited about the opportunity to lead the Capital Markets team and support home buyers throughout the country."

As Executive Vice President, Capital Markets, Garlinghouse will oversee trading, product pricing and development, investor relations, post-closing, and risk management.

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 32-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

