Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Laramie, Wyoming Office

LARAMIE, Wyo., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company announced that it has expanded its presence in Wyoming with a new branch office in Laramie. The company opened its first two offices in Wyoming in 2019 and continues to offer more opportunities to home buyers with the new Laramie location. Today's grand opening brings together the Cherry Creek Mortgage (CCMC) team, as well as community partners, to celebrate the new branch location.

CCMC is proud to offer a wide variety of home loan programs to provide Laramie home buyers and home owners with mortgage options tailored to their unique needs. The Laramie branch joins offices in Casper and Cheyenne and expands the company's ability to support home buyers and partners across the state.

"We are excited to have Jake Anfinson joining us to help more Wyoming families reach their home ownership goals," said Stuart Tyrie, Cherry Creek Mortgage's Regional Manager. "Jake and his team look forward to providing Laramie clients and partners with customized expertise and a large portfolio of loan options."

Throughout its 33-year history, CCMC has helped tens of thousands of buyers finance a home. The company is built on a foundation of personalized advice and respect for the transaction, and the CCMC team is dedicated to helping home buyers find the right loan for their situation.

More information about the Laramie branch can be found here.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com .

