Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Celebrates Record Number Of Home Owners Helped In 2019

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company announced that 2019 was a record year where they were able to help nearly 17,000 home buyers and home owners reach their financial goals. Over the last 33 years, Cherry Creek Mortgage Company (CCMC) has continued to grow and serve more home buyers, and 2019 was CCMC's most productive year to date.

"This company's journey from a three-person, local office to a trusted nationwide lender has been phenomenal, and we continue to grow and expand every day," said Stacey Harding, Cherry Creek Mortgage's Executive Vice President. "The opportunity to serve more home buyers than ever is a testament to our dedicated team members across the country who make home ownership a reality for our valued clients."

CCMC began in 1987 as Denver-based mortgage company, and it has since expanded with offices in 18 states supporting loan officers licensed in 33 states. With a culture based on service and personalized expertise, the company is one of the largest privately-owned mortgage companies in the United States.

CCMC continues to grow through ongoing expansions into new states, and it also recently expanded its tech footprint with the launch of a mobile app for real estate agents and builder partners.

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

