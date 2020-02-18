Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Launches Spanish Initiative To Simplify The Transaction For Home Buyers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company announced that it is now offering an enhanced customer experience for Spanish-speaking home buyers. The company's expanded Spanish offerings will make the loan process easier for customers across the country and create an inclusive, comprehensive mortgage process for Spanish-speaking home buyers.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the rate of home ownership among Hispanic Americans has steadily increased over the last three years. In 2018, the home ownership rate for Hispanic Americans was 47.05 percent. With the uptick in Spanish-speaking home buyers, Cherry Creek Mortgage recognizes the need to provide a Spanish loan experience with the same exceptional quality and service provided to English-speaking buyers.

"We are committed to creating an inclusive mortgage experience, so supporting Spanish-speaking customers on their home ownership journey is an exciting milestone for us," said David Arnett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Home ownership has the power to connect and create communities, and we believe that the loan process should be simple and accessible for every customer."

The initiative provides Spanish versions of its online mortgage application, customer portal, in-process communication, disclosure and closing documents, and educational materials. The company also has many Spanish-speaking loan officers available to assist customers with the mortgage process.

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

