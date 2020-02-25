Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's Illinois Branch Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Illinois, as Cherry Creek opened its first branch in Illinois in February of 2000. The branch, led by Larry Bettag, Cherry Creek Mortgage's Vice President, Production Area Manager, has helped thousands of home buyers and home owners over its two-decade history.

The St. Charles branch began as a two-person office and has grown to over 25 employees who serve the greater Fox Valley and Northern Illinois. The branch is proud to provide a personalized home financing experience that is built on a large portfolio of available loan programs.

"What brought me to Cherry Creek 20 years ago was the opportunity to work for a company that values an entrepreneurial mindset," said Bettag. "Cherry Creek Mortgage's unique culture and customer-centered focus are still at the forefront of the company today. Our amazing team truly has a passion for our clients and partners, and we can't wait to see where the next 20 years take us. With the Illinois economy being what it is, I feel that we're positioned just right to help people in the years to come. That excites me."

Throughout its history, Cherry Creek Mortgage has developed innovative technology solutions for its clients and partners, while still maintaining its commitment to customized, in-depth personal expertise. To learn more about the branch or find a loan officer in your area, visit the St. Charles webpage.

