Cherry Creek Mortgage Donates $1,000 To Grand Junction Fire Department In Response To Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's (CCMC) Grand Junction branch has made a $1,000 donation to the Grand Junction Fire Department in response to the Pine Gulch Fire. The donation will benefit the Grand Junction Fire Training Center and help purchase a training prop that allows firefighters to safely practice a high-risk fire tactic.

The Pine Gulch Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, has been burning since July 31. "The fires occurring today have brought need and attention to the critical work our first responders do, and we're excited for the opportunity to contribute to building a Fire Training Center that benefits the fire departments in Mesa County," said Jim Kaiser, CCMC Grand Junction Branch Manager.

The Grand Junction Fire Training Center is a new facility where Mesa County firefighters can build key foundational skills. The center and live fire facility are a partnership between the Grand Junction Fire Department, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and Colorado Mesa University. The area contains training structures and props geared toward safety in real-life situations. CCMC's donation will help purchase a prop that allows firefighters to practice a dangerous ventilation tactic in a controlled and safe setting.

"We're so humbled and grateful for this donation from Cherry Creek Mortgage," said Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins. "Now more than ever, we understand what a risk fires pose in our community, and this donation allows our crews to safely train for high-risk situations."

For over 12 years, CCMC's Grand Junction branch has helped homebuyers in Colorado's Western Slope achieve their homeownership dreams. "Giving back to our community is deeply entrenched in our core values," said Kaiser. "We're not just here to do loans – we care about our community and want to continue to grow."

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of homeownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado. Learn more: cherrycreekmortgage.com .

Contact:

Kimberly Holliday

[email protected]

SOURCE Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Related Links

https://www.cherrycreekmortgage.com

