Cherry Creek Mortgage Holds Seventh Annual Fundraising Effort Supporting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage is celebrating its ongoing partnership with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and recently hosted its seventh annual Swing for a Cure golf tournament to raise funds for the non-profit organization. Cherry Creek Mortgage and tournament participants raised over $35,000 to support PanCAN's urgent mission to save lives through research, clinical initiatives, patient services, and advocacy.

Cherry Creek Mortgage's annual Swing for a Cure golf tournament brings together employees, partners, and community members to raise funds for PanCAN. All the proceeds from the event go directly to support PanCAN's mission to help the many people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each day. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 60,430 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States in 2021.

"We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with PanCAN and the opportunity to support their vision to increase survival rates and fund research," said Stacey Harding, Executive Vice President at Cherry Creek Mortgage. "Our Cherry Creek Mortgage community has been directly affected by pancreatic cancer, and we are proud to honor the legacy of those we have lost by supporting PanCAN's life-saving mission."

"PanCAN is so fortunate to have Cherry Creek Mortgage as a long-time partner in the fight against pancreatic cancer. The money raised through this event is helping to support PanCAN's vision to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive," said Brooke Caviglia, Associate Director, Community Engagement at PanCAN.

For more information on PanCAN's work and how to get involved, visit www.pancan.org.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001 has a 34-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

Press Contact:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

240.498.0863

[email protected]

SOURCE Cherry Creek Mortgage