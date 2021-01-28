Cherry Creek Mortgage Promotes Tara Healy to Chief Compliance Officer

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage, a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender, today announced that Tara Healy, CMB, has been promoted to chief compliance officer. She had been vice president of compliance.

Healy has 20 years of experience within the mortgage industry, with a special focus on originations, operations management and compliance. Before joining Cherry Creek in 2016, Healy worked for 15 years at LenderLive, where she was most recently director of corporate compliance. Before that she was director of operations and operations manager at LenderLive, the company founded by Rick Seehausen, who was named president and COO of Cherry Creek Holdings in December.

Healy is the youngest female president of the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association and a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association's legal issues and regulatory compliance committee. She was awarded the prestigious Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation in 2018.

Healy was recently named a "Woman with Vision" for 2020 by Women with Vision magazine. The award is granted to women professionals in the mortgage space who exemplify a forward vision of leadership and excellence in their field.

"I know from experience working with Tara here at Cherry Creek and previously at LenderLive that she is a true mortgage professional," Seehausen said. "Tara is a highly talented individual and certainly deserving of this promotion."

"I truly am honored about the opportunity," Healy said. "The company has experienced fantastic growth and is continuing to expand. To be part of the Cherry Creek family during this time of growth is exciting!"

Founded in 1987, Cherry Creek Mortgage provides a robust offering of FHA, conventional and jumbo purchase and refinance mortgage loans utilizing a highly advanced, proprietary technology platform. The company originates loans through more than 70 retail branches, a highly efficient consumer direct channel, wholesale, and a number of highly successful joint ventures.

