Cherry Creek Mortgage Unveils New Ownership Structure

In addition, the company's owners have formed Cherry Creek Holdings Group, LLC, the new parent company of Cherry Creek Mortgage and other affiliated businesses. May will serve as chairman and CEO of Cherry Creek Holdings and will continue to serve as president of Cherry Creek Mortgage.

The company also announced Rick Seehausen has been appointed to president and COO of Cherry Creek Holdings, where he will oversee all company operations, including IT, human resources, legal, accounting, marketing, and compliance divisions. Prior to joining Cherry Creek Mortgage in 2019 as executive vice president, Seehausen was the founder and CEO of LenderLive, which he grew into the mortgage industry's largest provider of outsourced fulfillment services.

"We are incredibly excited about the future of Cherry Creek Mortgage and this new phase in our journey together," Seehausen said. "Even though our corporate structure is changing, our mission remains the same—to provide consumers with all the mortgage services they need to achieve and sustain homeownership."

"Rick brings a wealth of leadership, experience and wisdom that will create significant opportunities for us going forward," said May. "He's a guy who gets things done, and I'm grateful that he will be playing a significant leadership role in the future of our business."

Founded in 1987, Cherry Creek Mortgage provides a robust offering of FHA, conventional and jumbo purchase and refinance mortgage loans utilizing a highly advanced, proprietary technology platform. The company originates loans through more than 70 retail branches, a highly efficient consumer direct channel, wholesale, and a number of highly successful joint ventures.

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001, has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

