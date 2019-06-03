CHERRY Fills Void in macOS Market with New Wired Alphanumeric Keyboard

The manufacturer discontinued making its wired alphanumeric keyboard in 2017 when it introduced its wireless counterpart. With the change to wireless-only, the costs of the keyboard increased upwards of $130. With the KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC, workplaces receive all the benefits of a macOS keyboard, with the reliability and sophistication of the CHERRY brand.

Trendy low-profile design and customizable angle of inclination

The CHERRY KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC (Part No. JK-1610US-1) has similar specifications to the Windows-version, including a low height of just 1.5 centimeters, a compact design, and an elegant yet durable housing. This makes the keyboard a great option for style-conscious writers with a Mac. For those who prefer to change the tilt of their keyboard, four rubber feet are included to adjust the angle of inclination.

Mac key layout with abrasion-resistant lettering

For intuitive operation, the CHERRY KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC features a Mac-specific key layout. CHERRY has also added shortcuts to commonly used Mac features to the twelve function keys, including screen locking, brightness controls, Mission Control, and media controls.

The laser-engraved keycaps of this chicklet-style keyboard are very durable and abrasion resistant. Durability is further improved by integrating a metal backplate inside the casing, resulting in a solid grip on the desk. For a whisper-quiet typing experience, CHERRY is relying on its in-house, high-quality SX scissor switch technology.

Easy installation

Thanks to plug-and-play functionality, the CHERRY KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC can be used on any version of macOS without the need for additional drivers.

"Mac PCs account for nearly 10 percent of personal computer use in the U.S.," said Greg Peterson, CHERRY vice president and general manager. "CHERRY is excited to provide the same excellent typing experience and long-service life as our other PC keyboards with the KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC users."

The CHERRY KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC is available through our distribution network at a suggested retail price of $40.

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a leading global manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on Office, Gaming, Industry, Security and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production plants and corporate branches in Germany, France, UK, China, (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. Founded in 1953, CHERRY stands for German quality products that are designed and developed specifically for the needs of its customers. In 2019, the company opens a new headquarters in Auerbach, reflecting the new image of CHERRY as the workplace of the future, with an emphasis on the concept of New Work. CHERRY brings high quality, passion as well as design in working environments and thus addresses end-customers and companies alike who have high demands on performance, service life and functionality.

