CHERRY GROWS THE STREAM KEYBOARD LINE WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE WIRELESS AND COMPACT TKL VERSIONS

CHERRY Also Launching the Smartly Designed CHERRY MW 9100 Wireless Mouse

KENOSHA, Wis., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the launch of two new STREAM keyboards, The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD WIRELESS and the CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD TKL. The CHERRY STREAM series is one of the most popular and best-selling keyboards in the world with its clever and detailed design giving it a special typing feel, unrivaled reliability and long-lasting precision. CHERRY also announced the launch of the compact and convenient CHERRY MW 9100 wireless mouse.

The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD WIRELESS

The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD WIRELESS is a 2.4 GHz encrypted keyboard that has everything you have come to expect from the CHERRY STREAM product family, now in a wireless version. The keyboard is a perfect fit for everyday typists that will appreciate the comfortable feel and durability of CHERRY SX scissor technology and the convenience of a full-size layout in a wireless format. The CHERRY STREAM WIRELESS has an exceptionally long battery life of up to 36 months, meaning users won't have to worry about changing batteries often. For more information on the CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD WIRELESS, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-stream-keyboard-wireless.htm

The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD WIRELESS is now available for order at a recommended retail price of $49.99

CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD TKL

The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD TKL has all the expected features that STREAM lovers have come to love in a smaller, more compact version. With the numeric keypad removed, this new keyboard is perfect for users who infrequently use the numeric keys, but still want to take advantage of the STREAM's CHERRY SX scissor technology. This compact version is a great way to save space on the desk – whether in the office or at home and is also ideal for the industrial sector, as it can fit into 19-inch racks due to its smaller dimensions. This makes the STREAM KEYBOARD TKL the perfect keyboard for all those who want a space-saving alternative to the STREAM KEYBOARD, but still want the high-quality, reliability and impeccable design of one of the industry's best sellers. For more information on the CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD TKL, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-stream-keyboard-tkl.html

The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD TKL is now available for order at a recommended retail price of $29.99

CHERRY MW 9100

The CHERRY MW 9100 is a compact wireless mouse with a convenient and easy to use charging function. The resolution of the CHERRY MW 9100 can be adjusted in 3 simple steps and the DPI button allows users to switch between 1000, 1600 and 2400 dpi at the touch of a button. When the status LED indicates a low battery level, the mouse can easily be recharged with an included USB-C cable so users will never have to interrupt their work. Just one charge of the lithium battery will have the CHERRY MW 9100 lasting for several weeks. For more information on the CHERRY MW 9100, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-mw-9100.html

The CHERRY MW 9100 is now available for order at a recommended retail price of $44.99

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a world-leading manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on office, gaming, industry, security, eHealth solutions and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production facilities and subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. CHERRY brings high quality, passion and design to the world of work, addressing end customers and companies alike who demand high performance, durability and functionality from their computer input devices.

SOURCE Cherry Americas