Cherry Introduces The Stream Desktop

KENOSHA, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP Set, which combines all the features of the proven and popular STREAM KEYBOARD with 2.4 GHz wireless freedom and a perfectly matched 6-button user-friendly mouse.

As with all its products, CHERRY has placed great emphasis on maximum ease of use and the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP is equally suitable for use in the office or home environment. The forward and backward buttons on the side of the mouse are especially helpful in everyday work. The product can also be ideally adapted to the user's needs:

The resolution of the mouse can be adjusted in three steps up to 2,400 dpi

The keyboard has ten office and multimedia keys

Further adjustments to personal needs and preferences can be achieved by using the free CHERRY KEYS software. After downloading from https://cherryamericas.com/keys, users can easily configure the keyboard and mouse according to individual needs

LOOK AND FEEL

The in-house SX scissor technology ensures a precise and quiet typing feel in the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP. These features were also incorporated in the development of the mouse. Matching the whisper-quiet keystroke of the keyboard, the mouse includes incredibly quiet buttons. The shape and size of the mouse were designed to be comfortable for hand size. Visually, the wireless variant resembles the popular CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD, with a simple yet elegant design that is suitable for many tastes and looks great whether in the office or at home.

The LEDs built into the respective keys provide information when the Caps Lock, Scroll, or Num Lock key is activated on the keyboard. Additionally, these LEDs blink when a battery change will soon be needed. However, with up to 36 months of battery life, battery changes on the STREAM DESKTOP are a very rare occurrence.

NON-SLIP IN ANY POSITION

Special attention was paid to ensuring maximum stability in the wireless set. The keyboard has eight rubber pads on the back, rubberized feet, and an integrated metal plate. The mouse also feels stable and secure in the user's hand. Thanks to optimal gliding properties, even the most demanding users will see optimal performance.

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP meets the stringent quality and environmental compliance guidelines for working situations. The desktop set bears the GS "Tested Safety" seal, complying with all relevant European directives and regulations on the subject of safety and ergonomics. With the "Blue Angel" award, the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP makes a positive contribution to a responsible approach to our environment.

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP set is available now at an MSRP $58.00.

Further information can be found at: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-stream-desktop.html

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a world-leading manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on office, point-of-sale, industrial, security, healthcare solutions, and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production facilities and subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. Since its foundation in 1953, CHERRY has stood for quality products designed and developed specifically for the needs of its customers. CHERRY brings high quality, passion and design to the world of work, addressing end customers and companies alike who demand high performance, durability and functionality from their computer input devices.

SOURCE Cherry Americas

Related Links

https://cherryamericas.com

