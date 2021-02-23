Cherry Launches the KC 4500 ERGO Keyboard

KENOSHA, Wis., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced that the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO ergonomic keyboard has been added to its portfolio. Through its unique design, the CHERRY KC 4500 Ergo is specifically built to allow hands, arms and shoulders to adopt a natural posture and provides hours of comfortable working.

The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO is designed to be equally well suited for use in the office or home. As with all its products, CHERRY has placed great emphasis on maximizing ease of use, including three stand-up feet on the front side of the keyboard to enable users to change the angle of operation whether the user is sitting or standing. The inclusion of rubber feet on the keyboard prevents any slipping in all positions. The keyboard also comes with a soft palm rest that provides optimal positioning to allow users to rest their hands comfortably and prevent straining pressure points.

The keyboard comes equipped with an extra-long cable with USB plugs that enables users to easily connect to their computer regardless of how their workstation is set-up. The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO is ready to use right out of the box without any additional software thanks to Plug & Play. Although simple and straightforward to use, the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO still makes a statement with its elegant color scheme and modern design.

MULTIMEDIA FUNCTIONS

Special attention was paid to multimedia functions on the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO. To help users optimize daily work, the free software, CHERRY KEYS, offers many possibilities for individualization and provides access to apps, files, individual text modules or macros at the touch of a button.

The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO is available immediately at a recommended retail price of $45.00.

For additional information, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-kc-4500-ergo.html

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a world-leading manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on office, gaming, industry, security, eHealth solutions and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production facilities and subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. CHERRY brings high quality, passion and design to the world of work, addressing end customers and companies alike who demand high performance, durability and functionality from their computer input devices.

