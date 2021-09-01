CHERRY Launches The Wireless STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE With Unbeatable Battery Life For Professional Or Home-Office Use

KENOSHA, Wis., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the launch of the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The high-quality wireless keyboard and mouse combination utilizes NiMH rechargeable batteries which will last for months on a single charge and is perfect for both the professional and home office setting. As with all CHERRY products, the combination provides superior quality, durability and ergonomic comfort to impart routine typing and mouse movement with less fatigue.

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE comes equipped with NiMH rechargeable batteries which will last for months on a single charge and can be conveniently recharged through the keyboard and mouse via USB-C while users continue to work undisturbed. The set can also be completely switched off to help preserve battery life even longer. Because the desktop set lasts longer than any rechargeable battery, it's possible to replace the GP brand NiMH batteries yourself, which is both practical and environmentally friendly.

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE keyboard benefits from an integrated metal plate and non-slip rubber feet, providing a stable work surface at all times. Similarly, the mouse nestles comfortably in the hand and combines optimum weight with perfect gliding performance. Both keyboard and mouse are equipped with 128-bit CCM encryption which provides even greater data security. The keyboard is also equipped with CHERRY's proprietary SX scissor technology – making for super precise and quiet typing.

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE comes equipped with 10 additional time-saving and convenient keys: Windows Lock, Browser, Mail, Calculator and 6 keys to control volume and multimedia applications. The thumb buttons on the mouse are separated by a notch in the housing to prevent any accidental actuation and the DPI switch on top allows switching between three different resolution levels. For further key and button customization, the CHERRY KEYS software is available free of charge at www.cherry.de/keys.

Key Features of the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE include:

Includes rechargeable NiMH batteries that last for months on a single charge

Combines ultimate durability and type feel with whisper quiet performance

Equipped with 128-bit AES wireless encryption between the receiver, mouse and keyboard

Leverages powerful 2.4GHZ wireless technology for extended range connection

Provides fluent typing with CHERRY SX Scissor Technology

Designed with red LEDs for key status and battery life

Bears the "Safety Tested" GS seal, which is the only legally regulated test mark for product safety in Europe

Awarded the "Blue Angel" environmental protection seal

Purposeful packaging made completely plastic-free

The CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE is now available for order at a recommended retail price of $89.99.

For additional information on the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP RECHARGE, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-stream-desktop-recharge.html

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a world-leading manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on office, gaming, industry, security, eHealth solutions and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production facilities and subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. CHERRY brings high quality, passion and design to the world of work, addressing end customers and companies alike who demand high performance, durability and functionality from their computer input devices.

SOURCE Cherry America's

