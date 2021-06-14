Cherry Puts Finishing Touches On Second-Straight Bassmaster Classic Win At Ray Roberts

Cherry earned another of the iconic Bassmaster Classic trophies and his second $300,000 check in 18 months.

He is only the fourth angler in the 51-year history of the Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing to win the event in back-to-back years. He earned another of the iconic Classic trophies and his second $300,000 check in 18 months.

Another North Carolina pro, Matt Arey, finished second with 49-1 and lost at least one big bass on Championship Sunday that might have put him over the top.

"I feel bad for Matt, and I told him I've been where he was," Cherry said. "I had the same thing happen to me and mine happened a lot closer to the boat."

"I'm not giving it back — not apologizing for it. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

Cherry, a nine-year veteran of the Bassmaster Elite Series, finished third in his first Classic back in 2013 on Grand Lake O' the Cherokees. Like Arey, he lost a crucial fish in that event that would have given him the trophy.

He went through a tough stretch in the Classic after that, finishing no higher than 27th in three tries. But then he put the bad memories of 2013 behind him last year on Lake Guntersville when he caught 29-3 on the first day and rode that mammoth bag to a wire-to-wire victory.

He didn't quite go wire-to-wire this year, starting in third place on the first day with a limit of 20-4. But as suffocating heat moved into the area, the fishing got tougher and Cherry remained consistent enough to stay on top with a Day 2 catch of 17-10 and a final-round bag of 13-1 that was just enough.

He caught the bulk of his weight during the week flipping flooded bushes along the shoreline and throwing a jerkbait around riprap along the dam.

"The bite in the bushes is going away," Cherry said. "It's so hot out there right now. The water temperature was 71 degrees when we got here for practice, and I saw it as high as 87 today. A lot of those bushes are starting to break down, and those fish just don't want to be there."

"I was fortunate to get enough out of them to win."

For flipping the bushes, Cherry used a 3/4-ounce tungsten weight with a 4/0 flipping hook and a variety of soft-plastic baits, including a Berkley Pit Boss, a craw lure and a beaver-style bait.

"I would just alternate between five or six baits, back and forth," he said. "That probably wasn't as much for the fish as it was for me. Whatever I was using, I was doing the same thing. But it felt like I was doing something different."

When the bass got extremely lethargic in the 99-degree heat Sunday, Cherry did actually make a change to his flipping setup, switching to a 1/4-ounce tungsten weight with a 3/0 hook. He had two fish in his livewell at the time but caught three bass to fill his limit within 30 minutes after making the switch.

"I caught maybe the dumbest bass in the lake," Cherry said. "I flipped into a bush and instead of going into the bush, that lighter bait kind of ricocheted off of it. The bass actually swam out of the bush to get the bait and swam back in with it."

That fish weighed almost 4 1/2 pounds and helped Cherry recharge on a day when he said sweat was constantly rolling into his eyes and blinding him.

When Cherry fished the rocks along the dam, he used a new jerkbait called a Berkley Stunna in the stealth shad color. He believes he caught the tail end of the jerkbait bite, just as he did with the flipping bite.

"The bushes I was fishing, if the lake was at normal pool, they wouldn't even be in the water," Cherry said. "So, you know the fish are probably itching to move away from there and go offshore.

"I think the same is true around those rocks. The heat is just radiating off those things — and if it makes us miserable, you know it probably makes them miserable, too."

Cherry joins Rick Clunn (1976-77), Kevin VanDam (2010-11) and Jordan Lee (2017-18) as the only back-to-back Classic winners. This marks his fourth victory with B.A.S.S., including last year's Classic, an Opens win on Smith Lake in 2012 and an Elite Series victory on Muskegon and White Lakes in 2013. He was the 2013 Bassmaster Elite Series Rookie of the Year.

Cherry said he enjoyed his reign as the 2020 Classic champion even though the year was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and many of the personal appearances he might have made as Classic champ didn't happen.

Whether this next reign will be different, he couldn't say for sure.

"I don't know what to expect, I really don't," Cherry said. "I'll just take it as it comes — and I'll never doubt just how blessed I am."

Frank Talley of Temple, Texas, took home Berkley Big Bass honors and an additional $2,500 for his 8-3 caught on Day 1.

As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, sixth-place finisher Scott Canterbury of Odenville, Ala., earned a $20,000 bonus.

Cherry took home an additional $7,500 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Chris Jones of Bokoshe, Okla., earned $2,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The Bassmaster Classic was hosted by the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Visit Fort Worth.

Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Hank Cherry Lincolnton, NC 50-15 $300,000 2 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 49-01 $50,000 3 Chris Jones Bokoshe, OK 45-09 $40,000 4 Justin Kerr Lake Havasu, AZ 45-02 $30,000 5 Brock Mosley Collinsville, MS 42-00 $25,000 6 Scott Canterbury Odenville, AL 41-06 $22,000 7 Matt Robertson Kuttawa, KY 40-03 $21,500 8 Chris Johnston Ontonabee, Ontario, Canada 40-02 $21,000 9 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 38-07 $20,500 10 Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 38-01 $20,000 11 Cory Johnston Cavan, Ontario, Canada 37-00 $15,000 12 Ed Loughran III Richmond, VA 36-07 $15,000 13 Steve Kennedy Auburn, AL 35-08 $15,000 14 Todd Auten Lake Wylie, SC 34-04 $15,000 15 Matt Herren Ashville, AL 33-11 $15,000 16 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 33-03 $13,000 17 Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 32-00 $13,000 18 Jamie Hartman Newport, NY 31-09 $13,000 19 Cody Bird Granbury, TX 29-15 $14,000 20 Paul Mueller Naugatuck, CT 29-02 $13,000 21 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin Ontario Canada 28-07 $13,000 22 Frank Talley Temple. TX 27-13 $15,500 23 Clark Wendlandt Leader, TX 27-12 $13,000 24 Chad Pipkens Dewitt, MI 27-02 $13,000 25 Seth Feider New Market, MN 26-09 $13,000 26 Hunter Shryock Ooltewah, TN 20-13 $10,000 27 Drew Benton Blakely, GA 20-10 $10,000 28 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 20-10 $10,000 29 Clent Davis Montevallo, AL 20-00 $10,000 30 Jordan Wiggins Cullman, AL 19-13 $10,000 31 Trevor McKinney Benton, IL 19-09 $10,000 32 Brandon Cobb Greenwood, SC 19-00 $10,000 33 John Cox DeBary, FL 17-09 $10,000 34 Bryan New Belmont, NC 17-02 $10,000 35 Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 16-04 $10,000 36 Chad Morgenthaler Reeds Spring, MO 15-14 $10,000 37 Jason Williamson Wagener, SC 15-01 $10,000 38 Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 15-00 $10,000 39 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 15-00 $10,000 40 Brandon Card Salisbury, NC 15-00 $10,000 41 Taku Ito Chiba, Japan 14-10 $10,000 42 Ray Masayuki Matsushita Tokoname-Shi Japan 14-01 $10,000 43 Bill Lowen Brookville, IN 13-15 $10,000 44 Brad Whatley Bivins. TX 13-12 $10,000 45 Pat Schlapper Eleva, WI 13-10 $10,000 46 Jake Whitaker Fairview, NC 13-05 $10,000 47 David Mullins Mt Carmel. TN 13-03 $10,000 48 Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 12-13 $10,000 49 Keith Carson DeBary, FL 12-06 $10,000 50 Tommy Williams Shepherdsville, KY 11-14 $10,000 51 Micah Frazier Newnan, GA 11-11 $10,000 52 Buddy Gross Chickamauga, GA 11-05 $10,000 53 Shane LeHew Catawba, NC 10-11 $10,000 54 Blake Sylvester Plaquemine, LA 6-04 $10,000

2021 Bassmaster Classic Title Sponsor: Academy Sports + Outdoors

2021 Bassmaster Classic Presenting Sponsor: Huk Performance Fishing Apparel

2021 Bassmaster Classic Platinum Sponsor: Toyota

2021 Bassmaster Classic Premier Sponsors: Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2021 Bassmaster Classic Local Sponsors: Anderson Merchandisers, T-Mobile, TNT Fireworks

