Cherry Servers Has Introduced Virtual LAN Subnets

SIAULIAI, Lithuania, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Servers, a leading European Infrastructure as a Service provider, is expanding its cloud offering even further by introducing virtual LAN (VLAN) subnets to Bare Metal and Dedicated VPS servers alike. This new functionality now allows Cherry Servers customers to group different servers and establish private interconnection between them.

VLAN subnets allow Cherry Servers customers to run their computations privately, eliminating the need to expose server queries to the Internet. Not only this increases system security, but it also speeds up inter-server communication, leveraging a 10Gbps uplink Bandwidth for servers that originally have 3Gbps Bandwidth connectivity.

"VLAN interface is created automatically during server deployment process so that the users can use it right away without a need for further configuration," says Marius Zalinauskas, CIO at Cherry Servers. "By introducing VLAN subnets, we have given our customers an instrument to create more sophisticated system architectures out of the box."

About Cherry Servers

Cherry Servers is a Europe based Bare Metal Cloud vendor offering private cloud infrastructure to small and medium businesses that is cost-effective and simple to use. With specialized cloud infrastructure and hardware-level control, the Cherry Servers cloud platform can handle even the most demanding workloads at ease.

Cherry Servers believes that in a modern era, cloud applications become vendor-agnostic and be easily portable to where the workloads can be run most efficiently.

