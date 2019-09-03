Cherry Servers Lowers the Barrier to Entry for Private Cloud Services

SIAULIAI, Lithuania, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Servers, one of the leading Bare Metal Cloud vendors, has started to grant new cloud users $30 production credit to push the adoption of single-tenant cloud services even further. It's never been easier for small and medium companies to kick-off with using hardware as a service on a per-hour basis.

Get $30 free credit for your cloud computing applications

"We are moving away from the dedicated hosting business model. Businesses no longer need to pay a fixed amount of money upfront to get private cloud infrastructure" - says Mindaugas Rupšys, CFO at Cherry Servers. "The barrier to entry is now as low as ever. You verify your credit card, receive $30 production credit, and deploy your new high-end server. All within a few minutes." It is already clear that this new pricing model has accelerated Bare Metal Cloud adoption. It will allow Cherry Servers to innovate further in a raw hardware automation niche.

Bare Metal Cloud is a new paradigm of cloud computing. What once required a significant upfront investment, now can be obtained out-of-premises and on-demand for a few cents per hour. Bare Metal Cloud also challenges traditional hyper-scale cloud providers since it is a much more efficient way to host containerized cloud-native applications. With no additional fixed costs, nor vendor lock-in Bare Metal Cloud is an attractive choice for small and medium businesses. By introducing a new pricing model, Cherry Servers is aiming to make it even more appealing.

About Cherry Servers

Cherry Servers is a Europe based Bare Metal Cloud vendor offering private cloud infrastructure to small and medium businesses that is cost-effective and simple to use. With specialized cloud infrastructure and hardware-level control, the Cherry Servers cloud platform can handle even the most demanding workloads at ease.

Cherry Servers believes that in a modern era, cloud applications will become vendor-agnostic and be easily portable to where the workloads can be run most efficiently.

