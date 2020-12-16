CHERRY Smart Card Readers Win American Security Today's 'ASTORS' Award

KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced that it has received the Platinum Award in the 2020 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards program in the Best Smart Card/Reader category for its complete line of secure CHERRY Smart Card Reader Solutions. This 2020 ASTORS Awards is a prestigious awards program sponsored by American Security Today (AST) magazine and is regarded as the most comprehensive awards program in the security industry.

"We are honored to be recognized as Platinum Award winners in American Security Today's distinguished 2020 'ASTORS' Awards Program for advances in our Smart Card Reader portfolio," said Brandon Geweke, Director Channel Sales and Operations at Cherry Americas. "We believe this recognition is further evidence of CHERRY's focus on going the extra mile to not just meet but exceed the expectations of our customers when it comes to security."

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, now in its fifth year, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

"Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting public spaces, as well as IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like CHERRY to help them do so," said Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today. "'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry."

CHERRY's Smart Card Reader portfolio offers a complete system that provides a full set of integrated solutions for government security requirements. The system, which includes the CHERRY SmartTerminal ST-1144, the CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 and the CHERRY KC 1000 SC allows users to obtain the right device or combination of devices to fulfill all of their secure data entry requirements.

Here is more about the award-winning CHERRY Smart Card Reader portfolio:

SmartTerminal ST-1144:

CHERRY's SmartTerminal ST-1144 with USB connection is reliable, durable, easy-to-use and successfully protective of sensitive data. Its weight makes it stable and operable with only one hand, and it is designed for approximately 100,000 mating cycles. The SmartTerminal ST-1144 also reads and writes chip cards with extremely low power consumption. All of these attributes lead to CHERRY's smart card readers being the top choice among organizations with high numbers of personnel – including the Department of Defense. To learn more, please visit https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-smartterminal-st-1144.html

SECURE BOARD 1.0:

This TAA Compliant security keyboard ensures maximum protection from "BadUSB" attacks via use of a secure mode. The authenticity of the device is verified on a certificate-based basis and the key transmission is encrypted, making it impossible for hardware keyloggers to access sensitive data and passwords. The SECURE BOARD also offers two-factor authentication using a smart card reader that is integrated into the keyboard. The new contactless card reader can also read RFID and NFC cards or tags. To learn more, please visit https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-secure-board-1-0.html

KC 1000 SC:

The KC 1000 SC keyboard features an integrated high-quality Smart Card terminal and is a leading solution for government security applications. Designed for over 10 million key operations, this reliable keyboard features an intelligent and ergonomic design, secure PIN entry, state-of-the-art security technology and a USB connection. To learn more, please visit https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-kc-1000-sc.html

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a world-leading manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on office, gaming, industry, security, eHealth solutions and switches for mechanical keyboards. CHERRY employs approximately 400 people in production facilities and subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and the USA. Since its foundation in 1953, CHERRY has stood for German quality products designed in Germany and developed specifically for the needs of its customers. In December 2019, the company opened a new headquarters in Auerbach, Germany, reflecting CHERRY's new values of Workplace of the Future and New Work. CHERRY brings high quality, passion and design to the world of work, addressing end customers and companies alike who demand high performance, durability and functionality from their computer input devices.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland SecurityTM', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time.

