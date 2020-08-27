Cherry Technologies, Inc. Receives “Top ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Company for MedSpas” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

In response to receiving the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award, Felix Steinmeyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cherry Technologies said, "Our team is honored to be recognized as the top 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Company for MedSpas. Our mission is to help medspas and aesthetic practices treat more patients. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to expanding our footprint in this exciting category."

Cherry Technologies, Inc. is a leading 'buy now, pay later' provider at the point of sale. Utilizing cutting edge technology and a proprietary decision engine, Cherry's app approves more medspa patients for flexible payment plans than traditional lending companies. The speed at checkout and the ability to transact using installments is why Cherry is preferred by millennials. All of this allows medspas and aesthetic practices to increase their sales and their order values.

Medspas and aesthetic practices can schedule a time to learn more here.

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. It is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021 with 100's of Celebrity and Media. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine.

