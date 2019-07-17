CHERRY: The Company Known For The Perfect Gaming Setup Is Now Creating The Ultimate Workspace

According to Forbes magazine, more than 30 percent of workers believe the tech tools used in their personal lives are more effective and productive than tools supplied by employers. The tech transformation has led to companies adopting "BYOD," or "bring your own device" programs allowing employees to work on their personal private PCs and smartphones.

With CHERRY's revamped line of office products, employers can increase the sophistication of the tech tools provided to employees, providing comfortable, reliable and efficient technologies for the workplace that may give companies a competitive edge in a tight job market, says CHERRY General Manager, Greg Peterson.

"Today, many employees believe it's up to their employers to help them stay comfortable and productive in the office," Peterson said. "With a sharp focus on durability and ergonomics, our keyboard and mouse combinations are meticulously engineered for the way you work."

In addition to desktop sets, CHERRY offers a full line of ergonomic solutions including wireless mice designed in a comfortable 45-degree angle, and keyboard palmrests, to promote natural hand and wrist positions.

A PERFECT FIT FOR THE WORK ENVIRONMENT

Looking to upgrade your office? CHERRY keyboard and mouse combinations provide high-quality, ergonomic, and scissor-precise products specially-designed for the workplace of today, and appealing to the most discerning employees and prosepects.

Desktop Set DW 3000 (Part #: JD-0710EI-2)

Wireless desktop set

Best price/performance ratio for office users

4 hot keys (calculator, email, browser, sleep mode)

3 button mouse for both left- and right-handed operation

Whisper-quiet laser-etched keys

Desktop Set DW 5100 (Part #: JD-0520EU-2)

Quality and ergonomics in the workplace

Wireless desktop set with abrasion-proof laser-etched keys

Easy to install

5 button mouse with on/off switch

KC 6000 SLIM FOR MAC (Part #: JK-1600EU-2)

Ultra-flat designer keyboard

Exceptionally compact, slim housing

High-quality scissor-mechanism for perfect keystroke

Status LEDs for the CAPS LOCK, NUM and SCROLL keys

Sturdy construction with integrated metal place

GENTIX SILENT (Part #: JM-0310-2)

Quiet, no-click designer mouse

Special no-click buttons ideal for busy workplaces

Precise sensor with 1000 dpi resolution

Rubber-coated side sections for optimal grip

Pleasant to the touch abrasion-proof surface finishing

To request a brochure of CHERRY's product offerings in the educational market, please visit www.cherryamericas.com .

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a leading global manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on Office, Gaming, Industry, Security and switches for mechanical keyboards.

Media Contact: Sorrina Beecher

sbeecher@muellercommunications.com

(414) 390-5500

SOURCE CHERRY

Related Links

https://www.cherryamericas.com

