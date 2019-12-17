CHERRY To Debut New Stream Keyboard At Upcoming NRF 2020 Retail Conference And Expo

Hassle-free setup CHERRY has equipped the STREAM KEYBOARD with its own proven SX scissor technology, providing users with comfortable typing and uncompromising precision. The wired keyboard provides easy set-up, is spill resistant, and requires zero software installation, making the CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD an affordable option for retail owners in search of plug-and-play POS solutions.

The STREAM KEYBOARD also features:

A metal backplate to provide guaranteed stability on the work desk;

Eight rubber pads on the bottom of the keyboard to prevent slipping;

A flat design an adjustable tilt to enable fatigue-free operation;

Ten additional hotkeys to open useful applications;

Stylish, easy-to-read key lettering;

Integrated red LEDs on the CapsLock, NumLock, and ScrollLock buttons;

Direct connections to PCs via USB port; and

An extended service life.

The combination of comfort, durability, and price point, make the STREAM KEYBOARD an exciting option for retailers. The CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD is available in grey and black at a suggested retail price of under $30.

CHERRY tech on full display at National Retail Foundation 2020

CHERRY will present the new STREAM KEYBOARD, along with its revamped lineup of computer input device products, at the upcoming NRF: 2020 Vision Conference & Expo, held Jan 12-14 , in New York City. CHERRY will host booth #819 on the expo floor, where the company will showcase its rebranding, as well as its full line of point of sale products from Essential to Advanced.

The conference, put on by the National Retail Federation, is expected to draw more than 38,000 attendees and exhibitors to the Big Apple.

To request a brochure of CHERRY's product offerings in the Office market, please visit www.cherryamericas.com .

About CHERRY

CHERRY, headquartered in Auerbach/OPf., Germany, is a leading global manufacturer of computer input devices with a focus on Office, Gaming, Industry, Security and switches for mechanical keyboards.

Media Contact: Sorrina Beecher

sbeecher@muellercommunications.com

(414) 390-5500

SOURCE CHERRY

Related Links

http://www.cherryamericas.com

