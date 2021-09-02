CherryRoad Acquires Infosemantics

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading digital business solutions provider to the public sector, today announced the acquisition of Infosemantics, a global provider of ERP, Digital Transformation, BI, and Cloud Data solutions. Headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, and a recognized expert in Oracle E-Business Suite, Infosemantics enhances CherryRoad's lead position in Cloud and Digital Transformation solutions, while augmenting global delivery capabilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 2001, Infosemantics delivers enterprise digital solutions including the Oracle E-Business Suite, Cloud Applications, Data Management solutions focused on BI/Analytics, and Data Warehousing, leveraging a broad technology portfolio including Oracle, Teradata, and Snowflake. In the last 20 years, Infosemantics has successfully delivered to an impressive list of clients in the Federal, Commercial, and Higher-Education verticals, which complements the CherryRoad list of distinguished clients in the Public Sector, K-12, and Healthcare industries.

Jeremy Gulban, Chief Executive Officer of CherryRoad, explained, "We build Community Engagement by leveraging transformational technologies that drive more efficient outcomes. This acquisition adds geographic expansion, 'thought-leader' technology expertise, an impressive client list, and the ability to help our customers solve more problems. This checks multiple boxes for us and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the Infosemantic team to the CherryRoad family."

Naren Thota, President & Founder of Infosemantics, commented, "The accelerated adoption of digital business solutions requires industry domain and product expertise that runs both deep and wide. By joining forces with CherryRoad, Infosemantics strengthens our leadership role in Oracle E-Business Suite and Business Analytics, while CherryRoad strengthens their role as an industry leading cloud and digital solutions provider. Our clients will benefit from our combined capability to deliver an end-to-end, fully managed, enterprise solution that delivers on the promise of digital business."

The acquisition of Infosemantics follows the acquisition by CherryRoad of Superb Internet, a US-based cloud hosting and colocation provider of Public, Private, and Hybrid cloud infrastructure and Datacenter services. Previous to Infosemantics and Superb Internet, CherryRoad acquired Addition Networks, an Internet Service Provider (ISP) and technology services provider to schools, cities, towns, and other organizations. Addition Networks, an authorized service provider for the Federal E-Rate program is the developer of its flagship product, the Shark UTM® security solution. This pattern of strategic acquisitions demonstrates CherryRoad's commitment to delivering robust digital enterprise solutions that build and enhance community engagement.

About CherryRoad

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we are delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, colocation, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 38-year history, we have successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, host, and manage their back-office workloads. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we have earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – and targeted business outcomes. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com.

About Infosemantics

Established in 2001, Infosemantics, Inc. is a professional consulting services company specializing in Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), Cloud Applications, Business Intelligence (BI), and Big Data solutions. Their strength lies in their people – a talented, experienced team of consultants who quickly become an integral part of their customer's teams,providing advocacy and engineering streamlined solutions. They provide global services in all practice areas for commercial, government and higher education, including multi-national corporations. For more information, visit www.infosemantics.com.

