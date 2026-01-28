CherryRoad Media Acquires The Carrollton Democrat

CARROLLTON, Mo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Media has acquired The Carrollton Democrat from Main Street Media (MSM). The transaction closed January 28, 2026, marking the final Missouri title to transition out of Main Street Media's newspaper portfolio.

With the completion of the sale, Main Street Media will now operate newspapers exclusively in Kansas and Nebraska.

Frank Mercer, publisher of Main Street Media, said, "After more than 40 years with The Carrollton Democrat – first as an employee and later as its owner – it is bittersweet to let it go. As we searched for the right next steward of the paper, CherryRoad Media stood out as the best match, with a strong track record of keeping community newspapers alive and innovating during a challenging time for the industry."

Founded in the late 1800s, The Carrollton Democrat has served Carrollton and surrounding Carroll County communities for well over a century, delivering trusted local news, sports coverage, and community reporting.

CherryRoad Media will continue that legacy. The company entered the newspaper industry in late 2020 with the acquisition of the weekly Cook County (MN) News-Herald and has since expanded its footprint to newspapers in 18 states. In addition to ownership, CherryRoad Media now also provides management services to other newspaper publishers.

Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media, said, "Community newspapers are facing unprecedented challenges, but they remain vital to local democracy and civic life. Our approach is patient, responsible ownership – supporting strong local reporting while building sustainable operations that allow these papers to endure."

CherryRoad Media is a wholly owned subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a Parsippany, New Jersey–based technology company founded in 1983. CherryRoad Technologies provides complex technology solutions and system integration services to large enterprise customers, with a particular focus on state and local government. Gulban said the company's expansion into local news was driven by a belief that community journalism needs supportive, technology-enabled solutions – not extractive or disruptive ones – to survive and thrive.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Main Street Media in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Main Street Media

For decades, Main Street Media (MSM) has been a trusted steward of small-town journalism, ensuring local voices are heard and communities remain informed and connected. MSM continues to operate 18 newspapers across Kansas and Nebraska.

About CherryRoad Media

CherryRoad Media is a newspaper ownership and management company dedicated to sustaining and strengthening community journalism through responsible ownership, operational support, and thoughtful use of technology. CherryRoad Media is a wholly owned subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies.

Media Contact:

Kate Cassidy

[email protected]

SOURCE CherryRoad Media