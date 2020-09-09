CherryRoad Named in Gartner's 2020 Innovation Insight: Assessing Public Meeting Management Solutions for Government for its Digital Town Hall Solution

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc ., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions, today announced that it was named as a Representative Vendor for meeting management solutions for its Digital Town Hall product by Gartner in the Innovation Insight: Assessing Public Meeting Management Solutions for Government(1).

The traditional town hall meeting of a physical gathering which provided legislative decision making, transparency, and citizen engagement, is significantly more complex now that remote work and social distancing are required and/or mandated. Having met the initial challenge, CIOs are now seeking long-term, sustainable solutions to meet multiple needs of the enterprise. Modern solutions accommodate all possible work-types (onsite, remote, hybrid), are sustainable, socially safe, and secure.

Key findings by Gartner include:

"The restrictions introduced in response to COVID-19 meant governments had to rapidly move public meetings and other meetings of record from face-to-face to remote while still delivering appropriate citizen engagement and ensuring transparency.

Currently available meeting management solutions provide a wide range of functionality including agenda management, video streaming and recording functionality, but only a few include native video conferencing capabilities.

Most of the available meeting management solutions do not provide enough management and moderator capability to effectively manage citizen participation and comment."

"We believe our recognition in the Gartner "Innovation Insight: Assessing Public Meeting Management Solutions for Government" report demonstrates that CherryRoad Digital Town Hall can bring great value to organizations, providing real-time interaction at Government Town Halls during today's social-distancing, coronavirus environment and beyond," stated Jeremy Gulban, Chief Executive Officer, CherryRoad.



About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

